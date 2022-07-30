The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG) Phase 2 exams tomorrow, July 31, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card through the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. As per the earlier notification, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. KCET Result 2022: Karnataka UGCET Exam Results Declared at kea.kar.nic.in; Final Answer Key Also Released

The CUET UG 2022 which started the entrance test in July is being held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said earlier. HP TET Admit Card 2022: Admit Card for HP TET Exams To Be Held on July 31 Released at hpbose.org; Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket

How to Download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card?

Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, go to 'latest notifications'. Search the link that reads, 'Download CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Examination.' Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on the screen. Enter your login credentials like application number and password. Verify the security code and hit the submit option. Your admit card will appear on the computer screen. Check the details carefully to avoid any mistake. Download, save, and print the CUET (UG) 2022 Admit Card for future reference.

The CUET (UG) Phase 2 Examination 2022 will be conducted from 4 August to 20 August 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).