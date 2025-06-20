Nahan (HP), Jun 20 (PTI) An "anti-crime" collective here on Friday called for a rally against the administration in connection with the elopement of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man, and the role of police in dealing with a protest over it.

The 'Beti Bachao Nyay Yatra' will be taken out on June 24 from Paonta Sahib to Nahan.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2025: Stage Set for World To Celebrate International Day of Yoga.

Nathuram Chauhan, a member of the Anti-Corruption and Crime Control Force, and who called for the rally, demanded a probe by a special investigation team under the oversight of a retired judge.

Chauhan, who spoke to reporters in Paonta Sahib town, raised questions about the police's role since the disappearance of the couple and in the violence, stone pelting, etc, during a protest march on June 13 in the city's Majra area.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Indian Navy Personnel To Perform Yoga on Warships at Sea and in Harbour.

It has been alleged that on June 4, a 19-year-old native of Kiratpur village eloped with an 18-year-old Hindu woman from a village under the Mazra Police Station jurisdiction.

The family of the woman has since filed a complaint and accused police of inaction in the matter.

More than ten people, including police, were injured in stone pelting on June 13 when a few Hindu right outfits demonstrated against the elopement, and entered Kiratpur village.

Police resorted to a lathicharge to rein in the crowd, and subsequently arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal and the party's MLA from Paonta, Sukhram Chaudhary, both booked for attempted murder, have since secured interim relief.

On Wednesday, the BJP held an Akrosh Rally in Paonta decrying the police action against its leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)