By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Internal security, strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management are among the top key issues to be discussed in the all-India conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Chhattisgarh from November 28 to 30.

Also Read | WinZO Founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda Arrested by ED on Money Laundering Charges.

The three-day high-profile security conference is being held for the very first time in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, officials said.

The 60th edition of the annual national conference is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. At the same time, the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Noney District, No Casualties Reported.

The event is being organised at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country will participate.

"The conference will deliberate on key issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management," said the officials privy to the development.

According to official sources, this year's conference will place "special emphasis on Naxal-affected regions."

In recent times, joint strategies of state police and central forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh have yielded remarkable successes. "Plans in this direction will also be discussed," said the officials.

Significantly, this will mark Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Chhattisgarh within a month, as he had attended the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1. The sources also clarified that PM's programme may change as per the situation.

PM Modi also attended the 59th edition of the conference, held from November 30 to December 1, 2024, at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The deliberations focused on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, and Narcotics, among others. The President's Police Medal for distinguished service was also awarded during the conference.

The conference also provided an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India. Its deliberations included the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes to address challenges in crime control, law and order management, and internal security threats.

PM Modi has consistently shown a keen interest in the DGP-IGP conference. The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open, informal discussion, allowing new ideas to emerge. He encouraged the annual DGsP-IGsP conference to be organised all across the country since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), the Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), the Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, and Jaipur (Rajasthan). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)