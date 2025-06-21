Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): The 11th State-Level International Yoga Day was celebrated at Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a mass yoga session by performing yoga asanas along with the people.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that this year's theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth - One Health".

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 2 Killed As Speeding Tractor-Trolley Rams Into Motorcycle in Saharanpur, Driver Flees.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a healthy and obesity-free lifestyle, Gujarat, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has resolved to build a healthy and obesity-free state on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day this year.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel added that approximately 1.5 crore people across the state -- from municipal corporations to gram panchayats -- participated in mass yoga sessions as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Also Read | 'Essence of Indian Identity Lies in Regional Languages': AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami Amit Shah's Views on Mother Tongue, Slams DMK.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister's inspiration and efforts have led to the ancient practices of Yoga and Pranayama becoming an integral part of people's lifestyles across the world.

He also elaborated on how the practice of yoga not only promotes physical health and well-being but also fosters mental and spiritual connection in one's life.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Mehsana District Panchayat President. Trusha, State Yog Board Chairman Sheeshpal, along with MLAs, officials, a large number of yoga practitioners and enthusiasts, participated in the mass yoga session. All participants also watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Modi's address from Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Yoga Day.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together. The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from the event held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying the day highlighted how yoga 'unites' the world.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Yoga unites the world! Glad to see immense enthusiasm all across the planet for International Day of Yoga."

"I took part in a Yoga Day programme in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. People from all walks of life also joined. Here are some glimpses," the post reads.

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a striking sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ustrasana (Camel Pose) at Puri Beach.

Below the sculpture, the theme for this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", was written. Pattnaik's sand art highlighted the significance of yoga, promoting awareness about its benefits for mental peace and well-being. His creations are typically accompanied by vibrant colours and intricate designs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)