Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday performed Yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia said that people are performing yoga in large numbers across the nation and the world. He also added that we should all include yoga in our everyday lives to stay fit and healthy.

Speaking to the reporters, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "People are performing yoga in large numbers across the nation and the world. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that International Yoga Day is being celebrated today...We should all include yoga in our everyday lives to stay fit and healthy..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

