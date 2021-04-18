Phagwara (Pb), Apr 18 (PTI) An interstate gang of drug smugglers and suppliers have been busted with the arrest of its kingpin and a mother-son duo here, police said on Sunday.

SHO of city police station Navdeep Singh identified the trio as Kaushal Ahuja, the kingpin, Inderjit and his mother Chandravati. They were arrested on Saturday from two different locations.

Ahuja was nabbed at a special check post at Basra Palace chowk on Phagwara–Banga road while the mother-son duo was arrested from near a railway crossing in Shivpuri, the SHO said.

The police have also seized 10,650 intoxicating tablets and 190 injections from them. Ahuja's car, from which drugs were recovered, had a Haryana registration number and has been impounded.

A motorcycle and other stolen goods were also recovered from Inderjit wanted in many cases of theft, the SHO said.

He said Ahuja allegedly supplied drugs to the mother-son duo and another peddler Jhav Lal, who was recently arrested with 450 intoxicating tablets.

The police also seized 400 tablets and 25 injections were recovered from Inderjit while 250 tablets and 15 injections were recovered from his mother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)