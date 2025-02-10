Patna (Bihar) [India], February 9 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced that the government was making an investment worth Rs 95,566 crore for the development of railways in Bihar.

Highlighting the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrification in Bihar, Vaishnaw said that reconstruction work for 98 stations was ongoing.

"An investment of Rs 95,566 crores is being made for the development of railways in Bihar and the people will get its benefits...Today PM Modi has done hundred percent electrification in Bihar. Today, the work of total reconstruction of ninety-eight stations is going on in Bihar," Vaishnaw told reporters.

The Railway Minister said that reconstruction works for stations at three places was being carried out today and works for doubling of railway lines was also being undertaken.

"Prime Minister has great respect for Bihar. The Prime Minister always pays attention to the development of Bihar. Today, at three places, stations are being reconstructed and doubling of railway lines is being done. New rake points are being built at many places," Vaishnaw said.

As many as 136 Vande Bharat train services having chair cars are operational on the Indian Railways network as of January 2025, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply. The Minister also said that overall occupancy in these trains is almost 100 per cent.

In the written reply dated February 7, the Union Minister said passenger-carrying train services, including Vande Bharat services, are operated as per the charted timetable and General Order of Precedence of Trains, without infringing other services.

During the financial year 2024-25 (upto December 2024) approximately 2.14 crore passengers availed of Vande Bharat trains and the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains during the said period is approximately 100 per cent. (ANI)

