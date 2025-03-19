New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Investors' wealth surged Rs 13.82 lakh crore in three days of market rally after last week's correction faced by benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.79 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 75,449.05.

In three days, the BSE benchmark gauge has jumped 1,620.14 points or 2.19 per cent.

Tracking firm trends in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 13,82,485.7 crore to Rs 4,05,00,918.63 crore (USD 4.68 trillion). After almost a month, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms regained the Rs 400 lakh crore-mark.

"Benchmark indices posted gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, in continued relief rally so far this week. Broader mid and smallcaps outperformed posting sharp gains for the session," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Bargain buying and hopes of a rebound lifted sentiment, while foreign investors turned net buyers on Tuesday, easing recent sell-off pressure, he said.

"Focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, with rates expected to remain unchanged but investors will be keen to parse through updated economic projections for clues on rate cut path and to gauge central bank thinking on tariff impact," Aluri added.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Zomato, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Infosys, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Nestle were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 2.28 per cent and smallcap index climbed 2.17 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, realty surged 2.75 per cent, industrials (2.55 per cent), services (2.48 per cent), power (2.30 per cent), utilities (2.16 per cent), telecommunication (1.48 per cent) and commodities (1.44 per cent).

BSE Focused IT, IT, teck and FMCG were the laggards.

As many as 3,018 stocks advanced while 1,033 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 694.57 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) also bought equities worth Rs 2,534.75 crore.

