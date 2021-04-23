Gwalior, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday directed officials here to take action under the stringent National Security Act against those involved in the black-marketing of Remdesivir injections.

Mishra chaired a meeting of officials from the Gwalior-Chambal division to review the measures for tackling the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, official sources said.

Remdesivir, a medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19, is in high demand across the country.

Mishra also asked police to take stern action against those involved in spreading fake news related to the pandemic on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)