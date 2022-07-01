New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Friday said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

The university has started the online counselling process for a total of 35 academic programmes on Friday, the varsity said in a statement.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 6% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Check Latest Update on Dearness Allowance.

As many as 31 programmes are based on the university-conducted entrance tests and four courses are based on national-level tests.

The list of programmes and counselling schedules for the purpose is available on both the websites of the university.

Also Read | Kerala Madrasa Teacher Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexually Exploiting 11-Year-Old Student in Ernakulam District.

The varsity said desirous applicants can submit the mandatory counselling fees of Rs 1,000 online by July 11.

The applicants of four national-level tests who could not submit the mandatory application fees of Rs 1,200 can also submit it along with the counselling participation fees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)