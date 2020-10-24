Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Indore unit busted an IPL betting racket on Friday night and arrested eight people.

STF SP Manish Khatri said that they got the information about an IPL betting at a flat in Niranjanpur.

"Our team was gathering more information for the past 10 days. When premises were raided by our team along with SHO MA Sayyaed, 5 people were caught while they were doing the betting. The main accused is Jaywant and his brother Jayesh. Eight people have been arrested. Jaywant's wife Sonali and his brother-in-law Aman Jain were among those arrested accused," Khatri told ANI.

"Rs 15.19 lakhs cash, register which has transaction details of Rs 3 crores, 40 mobiles, 2 laptops, 1 LED and one mobile junction box," he said.

The official informed that they have provided IDs to 150-200 people for betting on software.

A case has been registered against the accused in this regard. (ANI)

