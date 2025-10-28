New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Indian Navy, in partnership with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), is hosting the 2025 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, from October 28 to 30.

This flagship event, themed "Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth: Regional Capacity-Building and Capability-Enhancement", brings together strategic leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and maritime experts from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to tackle pressing security and development issues in an integrated maritime region.

Also Read | Bengaluru: College Student Working Part-Time With Blinkit 'Misbehaves' With Brazilian Model, Arrested on Charges of Sexual Harassment.

In its seventh successive iteration, the IPRD has become the Indian Navy's apex-level international conference, serving as the principal expression of India's strategic outreach to promote peace, security, and sustainable growth in the maritime expanse of the Indo-Pacific. Guided by the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), first articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit in 2019, the IPRD 2025 builds on previous accomplishments by focusing on concrete, actionable measures for regional growth, holistic maritime security, and multilateral cooperation.

Incorporating the seven pillars of the IPOI and anchored in India's maritime policy of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), this year's event emphasises lasting solutions for capacity building (material resources) and capability enhancement (organisational and human competencies), bringing global best practices under one roof. India's vision for the Indo-Pacific is explicitly non-exclusionary, inviting cooperation across regional and extra-regional stakeholders, including navies, coast guards, civil institutions, academics, and industry partners.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Heads Towards Andhra Pradesh Coast; Red Alert Issued As Danger Signal 7 Raised at Kakinda Port.

The 2025 Dialogue will unfold over three days and include a spectrum of professional sessions, special sessions, and a commemorative event. Six Professional Sessions of the dialogue, spread over the three days, explore specialised themes.

The first day would address the security impacts of climate change, featuring global perspectives from Africa, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

Day Two would focus on strengthening Africa's Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, Indo-Pacific regional cooperation, and the Blue Economy, with insights from experts from the USA, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia, and DCoC-JA (Nairobi).

The third day examines resilient maritime supply chains, the role of the Pacific Islands, and innovative approaches to infrastructure protection, with key interventions from France, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. The day will also feature forward-looking sessions on synergy among regional groupings such as IONS, IORA, IOC, and the AOIP.

The event brings together a galaxy of apex-level leaders and renowned experts, 42 speakers from India and abroad - 30 speakers from 23 countries - are expected to speak at this event.

The participation of eminent ambassadors, senior diplomats, policy strategists, and leading academics makes the IPRD 2025 a truly global dialogue to look forward.

The IPRD 2025 aims to address contemporary and future maritime challenges through robust dialogue, solution-oriented policy debate, and facilitate the exchange of best practices for regional capacity-building in domains such as climate security, critical underwater infrastructure, supply chains, and the Blue Economy.

It also seeks to foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including government agencies, international organisations (IORA, IOC, IONS, BIMSTEC), academic partners, private sector leaders, and civil society.

A unique aspect of IPRD 2025 is its explicit focus on "doing", moving beyond problem diagnosis to co-developing and disseminating policy blueprints and capacity-enhancing solutions for regional actors.

This year's dialogue pays special attention to critical emerging themes, including climate change adaptation, maritime connectivity, legal responses to security threats, multi-domain operations, and dual-use maritime technology, and addresses the Indo-Pacific's most urgent priorities.

The dialogue's outcomes will be instrumental in framing the regional maritime agenda for the years ahead, shaping multilateral initiatives, and deepening India's leadership role as the chair of both IORA and IONS for the period 2025-2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)