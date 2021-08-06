Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said senior IPS officer Bharti Arora is the pride of Haryana and she would be urged to reconsider her request for voluntary retirement from service.

A week back, Arora, currently posted as the inspector general of police of Ambala Range in Haryana, had sought voluntary retirement citing personal grounds, and had said she wants to dedicate the rest of her life to the service of Lord Sri Krishna.

Vij said he has received Arora's request for voluntary retirement, and added that she would be urged to reconsider her decision.

"I have written a note on the file that Bharti Arora is a very good police officer. She is the pride of Haryana Police," he said.

In her letter to the chief secretary through the director general of police, Arora had said, "I voluntarily submit this application seeking retirement from the service with effect from August 1, 2021, under rule 16 (2) of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958, after attaining 50 years of age.

"Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints such as Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna," she had said.

Arora had earlier told PTI that she always took her service as her pride and passion and added that she has elaborated on the reasons for seeking voluntary retirement after putting in 23 years of service.

In her stint as an IPS officer, Arora had handled the 2007 Samjhauta Express train blast case as then Superintendent of Police (Railways).

She was transferred to Ambala Range from Karnal in April, 2021, as part of a reshuffle in the police administration.

