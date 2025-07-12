New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra has been appointed as the first woman director general of the Railways Protection Force (RPF), officials said on Saturday.

She is a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mishra's appointment to the post until her superannuation on October 31, 2026, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

She will take charge of the post from incumbent Manoj Yadava, who is due to superannuate on July 31.

Mishra will be the first woman officer to head the RPF, which is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property and passengers, among other duties, the officials said.

She is currently posted as additional director general (selection), Madhya Pradesh Police.

