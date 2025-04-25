New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) As tensions soared between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran on Friday reached out to the two countries to de-escalate the situation.

Saudi Arabia also appeared to be concerned over the hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad with its foreign minister holding phone conversations with both his Indian and Pakistani counterparts.

"India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post.

Araghchi said Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to "forge greater understanding at this difficult time" in line with the spirit of Persian poet Saadi.

Amid fears of a military escalation between India and Pakistan, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as Pakistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

"Had a telecon with Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," Jaishankar said on X.

A Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said Dar received a phone call from Al Saud.

The foreign minister briefed Prince Faisal on decisions taken by the Pakistan's National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India, the spokesperson said.

Dar "cautioned" against further escalatory moves and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to "respond firmly to any aggression", he added.

The Iranian foreign minister quoted Saadi: "Human Beings are members of a whole In creation of one essence and soul If one member is inflicted with pain Other members uneasy will remain".

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

In an address at a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, Modi vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," he said.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he added.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said.

