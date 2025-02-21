New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Lecture Series on the theme 'Why Bharat Matters,' where former Union minister Smriti Irani highlighted India's growing global influence in economics and technology.

The session was chaired by writer Amitabh Mattoo, who provided insights into India's evolving role in the global landscape, particularly in technology and governance, said a statement.

Also Read | Next Pandemic Incoming? China Researches Find New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 With Potential Risk of Animal to Human Infections.

During her keynote address, Irani focused on contemporary India rather than its civilisational legacy. She emphasised India's key role in the global AI revolution, particularly citing the success of digital initiatives like UPI, it mentioned.

Drawing from her recent participation in the AI Summit in France, she raised critical concerns about AI accessibility and ethics.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector-25 of Vedic Tent City of Prayagraj; No Casualties (Watch Video).

"A significant portion of her speech addressed technological inequities, warning against the tyranny of algorithms and advocating for more inclusive AI development," the statement read.

She highlighted disparities and said, "There is 44 per cent higher fatality risk that women face in car crashes due to male-centric automotive safety testing."

Irani also presented a compelling economic perspective, stating India's impressive growth—from contributing four per cent of the global GDP during the British rule to its current 18 per cent share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)