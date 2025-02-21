Prayagraj, February 21: A fire broke out at sector-25 of the Vedic tent city area of Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Nagar on Friday evening. Visuals from the area showed police and fire officials dousing the blaze. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts in Vacant Hut Near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Sector-25 of Vedic Tent City

The reason for the fire is not yet ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident yet. Further details on the matter are awaited.

