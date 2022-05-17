Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) A joint team of the CM flying squad and and police here arrested an Iraqi national after he was allegedly found staying in the country despite the expiry of his visa.

Yaha Mohammad Shahid worked as an interpreter for foreign patients at Artemis Hospital and his visa had expired on February 2, said police.

Police said he had come to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with a student visa and was doing his PhD from Aligarh Muslim University.

While his visa expired on February 2, he was still living as a tenant in Gurugram with his wife and nine-month-old baby.

A case of the violation of the Foreigners Act has been registered against him, police said. According to police, Shaheed had applied in Lucknow to extend the visa period but the request is still pending.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM flying squad said they had received complaints that many foreign nationals came to India with visas to study and are now working in some hospitals in Gurugram.

On the basis of information, the flying squad team along with police reached Artemis Hospital and started investigation.

On checking documents of Yaha Mohammad Shaheed, the visa period was found expired, he said.

