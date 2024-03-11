New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has organized a preventive health check-up camp at its Corporate Office in the national capital here.

The camp, held on Saturday, aimed at fostering early detection of health concerns and promoting a culture of prioritizing fitness among the organization's workforce, according to an official statement.

The camp saw enthusiastic participation from all levels of staff, including the CMD and the Director (Finance), underlining IREDA's inclusive approach to employee well-being.

Contract, security, and housekeeping personnel were also encouraged to avail the benefits of the health camp, ensuring holistic coverage across the organization.

Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA Pradip Kumar Das reiterated IREDA's steadfast commitment to its employees, recognizing them as the company's most invaluable asset.

He underscored the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being, emphasizing that a healthy workforce is fundamental to achieving optimal performance and organizational success.

This initiative reflects IREDA's holistic approach towards fostering a work environment that encourages both professional excellence and personal well-being, said the statement. (ANI)

