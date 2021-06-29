Jaunpur (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to blow up two police stations, officials said.

Lakshmi Kant Dubey threatened that he would blow up two police stations if roads between Rampur and Kathvatia were not repaired by October, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Sahni said.

The accused put up notices on the boards of Rampur and Sureri police stations, the officer said.

Initially, a case was registered in this regard against unidentified person(s), police said, adding Dubey was later recognised as the man behind the crime.

