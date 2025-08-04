Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Calling his demise an "irreparable loss" for both the state and the nation, BJP leader Arjun Munda paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, remembering him as a relentless voice for the deprived and a key figure in the fight for a separate state.

Munda said Soren's leadership in the Jharkhand movement and his lifelong commitment to the struggles of tribals and the underprivileged had left an indelible mark on the region's history.

Speaking to reporters, Munda said, "The demise of Shibu Soren is an irreparable loss for the entire state and the country because he always strengthened public consciousness while remaining engaged in struggles and fought vocally to raise awareness about people's issues. His active role in the movement for a separate state can neither be forgotten by the state nor the country."

"Leading the Jharkhand movement while fighting against moneylenders and exploiters, he always served the people as a voice for the deprived and the tribals. His passing today has deeply pained us all. This is very distressing for Jharkhand and its people, and it has caused great loss to Jharkhand," he added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, leave their Delhi residence for Sir Gangaram Hospital, where the mortal remains of his father, JMM patron and former CM Shibu Soren, are kept.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past month.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

