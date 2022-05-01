New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Sangeeta Singh, a 1986 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given additional charge of Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), after incumbent JB Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30.

Singh will take charge on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Racing To Become a USD One Trillion Economy, Says Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax department, was appointed as the full-time chairman in September last year.

An order issued by the Union Finance Ministry on Sunday said Singh, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the Income Tax cadre, "shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT in addition to her own duties for a period of three months or till a regular Chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier."

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Government Removed 53,942 Loudspeakers From Various Religious Places in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh is currently holding charge of Audit and Judicial. She is also holding additional charge of Income Tax and Revenue and Tax Payers services. Currently, the board has four members including Sangeeta Singh. Her Husband, Arvind Singh is a Maharashtra Cadre IAS and presently serving as Secretary of Tourism, Government of India.

Anuja Sarangi, a 1985 batch officer is holding charge of Member, Administration, and Faceless Scheme, Nitin Gupta is handling the charge of Investigation and Pragya Sahay Saksena is handling the charge of member legislation and systems. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)