Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Former Punjab minister and BJP leader Anil Joshi said he never spoke against the Centre's farm laws and asked state party chief Ashwani Sharma if it is indiscipline to talk about farmers.

In his two-page reply to a show-cause notice issued by the Punjab BJP for his “anti-party” activities, Joshi asserted that he always spoke about the party's interests.

“I neither spoke against the Centre's farm laws nor against central leaders,” wrote Joshi in his reply, adding that he is a “committed party worker”.

The Punjab BJP on Tuesday had issued a show-cause notice to Joshi, asking him to explain within two days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his "anti-party" activities.

According to the notice, Joshi has been making statements against the Union government, party's central leadership and policies.

Joshi has been blaming the party's state leadership for not giving a correct feedback to the Centre on the farm laws. He had also stated that it had become difficult for party workers to come out of their homes.

In his reply to the show-cause notice, Joshi rather asked Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma whether it is indiscipline to talk about farmers.

“Is it indiscipline to talk about 'arhtiyas', industrialists, small traders and labourers,” he asked.

He further said workers are leaving the party and asked the Punjab BJP chief whether giving a suggestion to save the party was indiscipline.

Joshi also pointed out that initially, farmers protesting against the farm laws in the state had a few demands that could have been handled had the BJP's Punjab unit made some efforts.

He said whatever he has been saying is an attempt to strengthen the BJP in the state.

The former legislator from Amritsar North constituency demanded from the Punjab BJP chief to stand with farmers, traders and labourers and get their issues resolved from the central government.

Scores of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for their crops.

