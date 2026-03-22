Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Sunday asserted that "Hindutva forces under the guise of the BJP" would not be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the alliance and seat-sharing arrangement, Vaiko told ANI that he accepted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) offer to contest on merely four seats without "rancour" since it was important to keep "Hindutva forces" away.

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Of the four assembly constituencies, Vaiko's party will contest three on the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol.

"I did not make any bargain when the DMK offered a poor number of seats. I readily accepted it, without rancour, because I belong to the Dravidian movement. For the past two years, I have been thundering in all public meetings that we will not allow the Hindutva forces, under the guise of the BJP, to enter the Dravidian soil. So I stick to my stand. Therefore, there is a difference between other parties and the MDMK," Vaiko said.

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"We have the duty to protect the Dravidian soil of Periyar and Kalaignar. Therefore, with all good understanding, we have come to this alliance. We will do our best to see the DMK win hands down," the senior leader added.

Taking a jibe at Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vaiko said that those who wanted to ally with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) earlier used to rush to Poes Garden in Chennai. However, he said, things have changed since AIADMK leaders were reaching out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"When the alliance talks took place, the leaders of the political parties, whichever party wanted to align with the AIADMK, rushed to Poes Garden in Chennai. They held the discussions. Now, the whole thing has changed; (it is) upside down. Now, from Chennai, these leaders from AIADMK and allied parties are knocking on the doors of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. This is the difference. I don't want to make any comment on that," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of alliance partners, including VCK, indicated that seat-sharing arrangements with the DMK will be announced soon.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam (TVK). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)