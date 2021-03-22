Baruipur (WB), Mar 22 (PTI) The house of an ISF leader was torched in West Bengal South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Shapa in the Bhangor police station area but no one was injured, they said.

The house of Ajit Molla was set on fire allegedly by Trinamool Congress "goons" as he attended the rally of Abbas Siddiqui in the area on Sunday, the ISF alleged.

The Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegation.

Police said they have arrested two people in connection with the incident and filed a case.

Meanwhile, 20 crude bombs were found from Chaltaberia in the Baruipur police station area of the district on Sunday night, police said.

In another incident, two persons were arrested after a single-shot firearm was recovered from their possession in the Ghutiari Sharif police station area, they said.

