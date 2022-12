Suri (WB), Dec 17 (PTI) A vocational training centre of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was gutted in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday, officials said.

No casualty was reported.

The 'Bhakti Vedanta Vocational Training Centre', set up at Bhimgarh village under Khayrasole police station around five months ago, was operated from a brick-walled hall with a thatched roof. The flame reduced the roof to ashes.

Sevakpratim Madhab Das, who is in charge of the centre, said, “We suspect that the house was set on fire by some miscreants who don't want us to work here. We have lodged a complaint with the police.”

Police officials confirmed that a complaint was filed.

People associated with ISKCON put up a road blockade on NH-14 (Panagarh-Morgram) for some time in protest against the “arson”.

BJP MLA of Dubrajpur, Anup Saha, also demonstrated before Khayrasole police station.

