Imphal East (Manipur) [India], April 19 (ANI): A massive protest rally was organised by the Koirengei Awang Apunba Meira Paibi in Imphal East on Sunday, with hundreds of women taking to the streets to press for a series of demands.

The key demands raised during the protest included the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the upcoming census, ensuring free movement along national highways, a military crackdown on alleged narco-terrorist activities, and the immediate cessation of the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

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Demonstrators stressed the need for stronger action to restore the law and order situation and ensure public safety.

Nahakpam Shanta, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), highlighted the origin of the protest rally.

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"The protest started from different areas of Sekmai, the major one coming from Keikol, and right now we are stationed at Koirengei. So this process is a part of the various agitations announced by COCOMI and other organisations," he said.

This comes after tensions escalated in the Khurai Lamlong area on Saturday during demonstrations seeking justice in connection with the Tronglaobi bomb attack incident, prompting security personnel to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Manipur's Imphal West district.

A protest rally was also held in the city in the evening on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police issued a stern warning on Sunday following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that "anti-social elements" are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel.

The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions in the state, punctuated by a five-day total shutdown called by the Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) following the tragic deaths of two minor siblings in a recent bomb attack.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift like recent protests. He noted that while many participate in "Meira rallies" for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities.

The current wave of protests stems from an April 7 militant attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, where a bomb was hurled at a Meitei family residence. The blast killed a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister while they slept.

In response, the Meira Paibi Lup has demanded the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25. The ongoing five-day shutdown has paralysed the state, leaving markets closed and commercial vehicles off the roads across major districts.

Meanwhile, Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) has imposed a five-day (repeat five-day) total shutdown across Manipur, demanding that the government arrest those responsible for the attack by April 25.

Due to the shutdown call, most roads, markets, shops and business establishments remained closed across several areas of the state. Commercial vehicles largely stayed off the roads, though a few private vehicles were seen operating. (ANI)

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