Ranchi, Jul 6 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Garhwa district administration of Jharkhand asking it to immediately probe into a complaint that "Sharia and Islamic practices" were imposed on the students of a school.

The apex child rights body also directed the district authorities to submit a report within a week.

The NCPCR's notice came following allegations that some Islamic radicals forced the headmaster of a government-run school to change an age-old prayer song from "Daya Kar Dan Vidya (Please impart knowledge)" to "Tu Hi Ram Hai Tu Rahim Hai (You are Ram and you are Rahim)".

Children are also being prevented from joining hands during prayers in a middle school at Korwadih village under Sadar block, according to the complaint filed by Legal Rights Observatory, a legal rights body.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said he has ordered an investigation into it.

"We received a complaint on Tuesday that Islamic radicals are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minors and have changed the school's age-old prayer. We have issued a notice to the district administration and asked them to initiate enquiry and legal action," NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo told PTI on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the Legal Rights Observatory has complained to the NCPCR that some Islamic radicals in Garhwa District are trying to impose Sharia and Islamic practices on minor school children.

"Through the said complaint, it has also been informed to the Commission that the said radicals have forcefully changed the school's age-old prayer and further are also forcing children to not join hands during prayer creating a state of animosity among school children," the notice read.

As per the complaint, there is prima facie contravention of Article 25 of the Constitution that deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of children) Act, 2015, Kanungo said.

Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap was asked to initiate an enquiry and take necessary action for the care and protection of the children, he said adding a report has been sought within a week.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto told PTI: “I have already ordered a probe into the incident. Whether Hindu or Muslim, no one is allowed to violate provisions of the Constitution. We will take action based on the probe report.”

Protesting against the reported incident, the BJP claimed that it is the result of alleged appeasement policy of the JMM-led Jharkhand government.

"Such incidents cannot be tolerated in a democracy. Strict action should be taken against the culprits to check the recurrence of such incidents in future," BJP national vice president and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said.

