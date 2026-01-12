Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): India is set to carry out its first space launch of the year today, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 mission from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director, BR Guruprasad, on Sunday, said, "Tomorrow, on January 12, 2026, is the first launch of the year being conducted by India. This launch vehicle is one of the most reliable ones in the world. The PSLV has also launched spacecraft such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and others," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Guruprasad said that the launch will mark the 64th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It will take an Earth observation satellite named "Anvesha, EOS-N1" to a polar sun-synchronised orbit, at least a hundred kilometres above the Earth's surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a post on X had stated, "The Launch of PSLV-C62 Mission is scheduled on 12 January 2026 at 10:17 hrs IST from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota."

Earlier, on December 24, ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission deployed the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket. (ANI)

