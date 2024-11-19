Bengaluru, November 19: ISRO's latest communication satellite, GSAt-N2 that was launched by Space X from Cape Canaveral in the US, has successfully been placed into the orbit, the space agency's commercial arm NSIL said.

The 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said in a series of posts on microblogging site 'X. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Deploys 4,700 Kilogram NSIL's GSAT-N2 Communication Satellite Into Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

Space X Launches ISRO’s Communication Satellite

"GSAT-N2 weighing 4700 kg has been injected into the desired Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) has taken control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates satellite in good health," it said. Starship Flight 6 Launch: US President Donald Trump Rumoured To Be Present During Launch by Elon Musk’s SpaceX After Company Succesfully Completes Sending 3 Falcon 9 Missions.

A Demand Driven satellite of NSIL, GSAT-N2 is a 48 Gbps, Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said. The satellite was launched by Space X's Falcon 9 rocket.

