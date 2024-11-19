Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully deployed GSAT-20 (GSAT-N2) satellites into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit. The 4,700 kilogram NewSpace India Limited or NISL Limited's GSAT-20 communication satellites have been released into space via a Falcon 9 rocket developed by the Musk-owned aerospace company. The deployment was aimed at enabling the ability for in-flight Wi-Fi and remote area internet service offerings as a part of a deal between SpaceX and ISRO. Starship Flight 6 Launch on November 19: Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Break New 48-Hour Launch Record by Launching 4 Rockets Including Starship From Texas, Florida and California.

SpaceX Confirms Deployment of NSIL's GSAT-N2 Satellites

ISRO Spaceflight Shares Video of Deployment of NSIL's GSAT-N2 (GSAT-20) Satellites

GSAT-20 has been successfully placed into Geostationary Transfer Orbit! 💫 #ISRO Thanks for the ride @SpaceX! ❤️pic.twitter.com/C9ddoT2CGH — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) November 18, 2024

