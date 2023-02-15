Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said his government would take up with the Centre the issue of delay in obtaining Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forests Rights Act( FRA) clearances so that developmental projects in the state do not get delayed.

Presiding over a forest department meeting here on Tuesday, he said the state government is committed to maintain a balance between development and environment.

Also Read | Tata-Boeing Deal: PM Narendra Modi Dials Up US President Joe Biden, Both Leaders Hail Air India-Boeing Pact.

But development projects of utmost importance like heliports, electric vehicle charging stations and day-boarding schools are affected by the delay in getting FCA and FRA approvals, a statement issued here said.

Directing the forest officers to expedite FCA and FRA cases, he said officers will also be held accountable for delays.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pauri, Launches Development Schemes.

Earlier, presiding over the 11th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife, Sukhu urged the department to explore tourism potential of activities like water sports and hot air balloon operations in Pong Dam reservoir so that more tourists are attracted to Kangra Valley.

He said the state government has decided to develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state and best infrastructure would be made available to the tourists there.

Sukhu said Mathial and Kathrah Khas in Dhameta range and Nangal Chowk sites in Nagrota Surian range have also been identified and the Forest and the Tourism departments will jointly take the matter forward, he added.

Adventure activities like swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rafting and diving should be promoted in the reservoirs, and communities should be involved in agriculture and grazing by tourism agencies to support their livelihoods, Sukhu said.

He also released the calendar of the Forest department on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)