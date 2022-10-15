New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief VS Pathania on Saturday said that ICG had taken over custody of the fishermen who were taken captive by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Barkat on October 6.

ICG has ensured that all seven fishermen came back home safely.

On being asked about whether India is taking up this issue with Pakistan, he said, "Those issues are taken up at the right forum."

Earlier on October 6, an Indian Coast Guard ship acted swiftly to free Indian fishermen who were being taken to a Pakistani port by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The incident had taken place on October 6 when the Indian Coast Guard ship Arinjay received information about an emergency involving an Indian fishing boat Harsiddhi-5 from Jakhau which was involved in fishing activities close to the maritime boundary line off the Gujarat coast, Indian Coast Guard officials told ANI.

"On receipt of the information regarding distress onboard Harsiddhi, on radio, ICG ship on patrol immediately proceeded with maximum speed towards the reported position," they had said.

As soon as it reached there, the ICG ship saw debris of the fishing boat along with one survivor in the water and a few lifebuoys of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship (PMSS) Barkat in the area.

The ship had recovered the partially conscious survivor and administered first aid to the survivor who informed that the PMSS Barkat had fired on the Indian fishing boat and hit twice during the dark hours of October 6 which resulted in the sinking of the boat.

The survivor had also informed that six out of seven crew were then captured onboard by the Pak ship. The ICG ship on learning about it had started moving towards the Pakistani boat and communicated to PMSS Barkat to release the Indian crew immediately as they were captured on the Indian side of IMBL.

In due course, PMSS Barkat complied and released the crew to the ICG ship at IMBL resulting in the release and safety of all seven crew, the officials had said.

The crew were administered first aid and brought to Jakhau.

The matter regarding the firing and hitting of IFB is being investigated and will be taken up accordingly through appropriate channels and FIR has been registered in the incident. (ANI)

