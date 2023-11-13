Hydrabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, the Income Tax officials on Monday conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad. She has been the Minister for Education of Telangana since 2019

The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who is allegedly a close relative of the minister.

In 2018, Reddy contested elections from Mahehswaram on a Congress ticket and won in spite of a TRS wave in the state.

Subsequently, she moved to TRS and was made Minister of Education in the KCR cabinet.

Sabitha Reddy is the TRS candidate from the seat of Maheshwaram in the 2023 Assembly elections. She will be up against Kitchannagari Laxma Reddy of the Congress and Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav of the BJP in the constituency.

The officials are currently conducting raids at a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad and are also carrying out searches at 15 different locations across the city.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 9, Income Tax officials conducted raids on the residence of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Telangana's Khammam district, officials said.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is contesting the November 30 polls from the Palair constituency in Khammam district.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

