Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): After BJP leader and candidate from Hyderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, Madhavi Latha courted controversy after gesturing to shoot an arrow, purportedly in the direction of a mosque, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at her, saying that the arrow was targeting the peace and tranquillity of the city.

Addressing his first public meeting after filing his nomination from the Hyderabad constituency, Owaisi alleged that the purported gesture by Madhavi Latha was intended to weaken the peace among Hindus and Muslims in the city.

"You saw that one candidate of the BJP is gesturing to shoot an arrow in the direction of a mosque. If you even feel a little bit of pain, you should vote not for the sake of the party but for that 'ibadatgah' (prayer house). If you will keep sleeping even now, when you will get up," Owaisi said.

"That imaginary arrow was not pointed at any mosque but against the peace and tranquillity of Hyderabad. It showed their (BJP) intention of destroying the peace of Hyderabad. It was done to weaken the peace among Hindus and Muslims. You can have differences with me, but peace in the city is for everyone," he added.

The BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha, has courted controversy after a video of her gesturing to shoot an arrow, purportedly in the direction of a mosque, came to light.

In a 10-second clip that has been widely shared, Ms Latha, dressed in saffron and with a garland of yellow flowers around her neck, makes a dramatic flourish. She pretends to draw an arrow from a quiver on her back, notches the pretend arrow, and then fires the imaginary weapon, at which point loud music is played. The clip online pans to show the mosque at the point she fires the 'arrow'.

During the festivities, the mosque had been covered in white cloth to avoid communal tensions. The BJP candidate later took to X to issue an explanation.

It has come to my notice that a video of mine is being circulated in the media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that this is an incomplete video and if anyone's feelings are hurt due to such a video, I would like to apologise."

He also appealed to people to extend their support for AIMIM, the party representing the seat for decades.

"Remember this, if you don't utilise your vote then how will you express your likes and dislikes? If you don't go out and vote, then you are strengthening the powers (BJP) who are destroying the houses of the poor using bulldozers. You are making the path clear for those who want to snatch the religious places if you do not vote for the AIMIM despite supporting it. You will strengthen those powers who want to prevent us by performing our rituals to bring UCC," he added.

Owaisi on Friday filed his nomination from the prestigious Hyderabad constituency, which is considered a bastion of the Owaisi family.

The four-time MP offered Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid and led a huge procession before filing his nomination papers from the Hyderabad constituency.

The old city, comprising two Lok Sabha seats--Hyderabad and Secunderabad--will poll for the Lok Sabha on May 13. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Owaisi, who has served four terms in the Lok Sabha as the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004, was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments--Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura. All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are presently held by the AIMIM.

Since 1984, candidates from the Owaisi family or those supported by them, have been elected from Hyderabad, with Asaduddin Owaisi currently serving as the Lok Sabha member from the prestigious seat. (ANI)

