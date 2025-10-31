Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Bartoli, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

In the context of Italy being the second industrial powerhouse in Europe and possessing expertise in the manufacturing sector, he held discussions with the Chief Minister on opportunities for mutual partnership in various sectors in Gujarat, which has gained renown as a manufacturing hub in India, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister (See Pics and Videos).

Welcoming the Italian Ambassador on his first visit to Gujarat, Chief Minister stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat is committed to advancing the roadmap of Viksit Gujarat 2047 in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Providing further details, the Chief Minister explained that Gujarat, being a policy-driven state and the manufacturing hub of the nation, has designed the Viksit Gujarat 2047 roadmap with the goal of Living Well - Earning Well, focusing on setting new benchmarks in the state's economic, social, and industrial development, the release added.

Also Read | Apple Results Q3 2025: CEO Tim Cook Says Tech Giant Clocks All-Time Revenue Growth Record in India in September Quarter.

The Italian Ambassador highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bilateral relations between India and Italy have deepened significantly. Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Italy, he mentioned that both nations agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as Defence, Science and Technology, Space, Clean Energy, Innovation, and Mobility Linkages. He also noted that India and Italy have formulated a 10-point Joint Strategic Action Plan to reinforce collaboration in these vital sectors. Chief Minister also discussed Italy-Gujarat partnership in the sectors relevant to Gujarat, in line with this Action Plan.

The meeting included an exchange of views on promising opportunities for partnership between Italy and Gujarat in areas such as Manufacturing, Sports Industries, Food Processing, Waste to Energy, Space, Science and Technology, Innovation, Connectivity, Smart Mobility, as well as Cultural Exchange and Education.

Ambassador Antonio Bartoli extended an invitation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for a high-level delegation from Gujarat to visit Italy to explore further collaboration and study areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)