By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Over a month after a video of 5-year-old Nawang Namgyal saluting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers in Ladakh was shared widely on the Internet, the paramilitary force shared another inspiring video of the boy on Sunday.

"Happy and inspiring again...Nawang Namgyal, the five years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh," ITBP said.

Namgyal is featured in the November 5 video wearing a custom made ITBP uniform complete with cap and perfroming a salute.

In a war zone near the India-China border in Ladakh, where Indian forces are fighting to secure our land, the five-year-old is learning about how to live like a jawan.

Namgyal is a son of a school teacher and frequently visits a camp of ITBP in the Chushul area in Ladakh.

The original video posted shows Namgyal responding to instructions of an ITBP officer and offering the soldiers an energetic salute.

"Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning," reads the caption alongside the video," ITBP had tweeted earlier. (ANI)

