New Delhi, November 15: A day after the festival of Diwali, citizens in the national capital faced respite from the poor air quality due to the spell of unseasonal shower. Netizens were quick to celebrate the drizzle and clear skies, by sharing images on social media and getting #DelhiRains trend on Twitter. Diwali 2020 in Delhi: Defying NGT Ban, Locals Burst Firecrackers in Parts of Capital (Watch Video).

Parts of Delhi, along with neighbouring Punjab, witnessed rains on Sunday. The showers brought down the level of pollutants in the air, and drastically improved the air quality index. By the time this report was published, the AQI was hovering between 180 to 230 at most weather stations barring ITO. The numbers were considered to be the lowest in the past three weeks.

#DelhiRains Trends on Twitter

Rainbow in Delhi!

What a view! Rainbow view from Delhi.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/8xeNUpyRwA — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) November 15, 2020

Blue Sky, Finally

Finally some blue visible in the #delhi sky today. Thanks to the evening shower 🌧 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/WwFKJjvpb0 — SurviveOfficeDoodle (@SamsonShilpi) November 15, 2020

Clear Skies

Watch Video of Rainfall in Dwarka

#WATCH Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive rainfall. Visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/lrjFJ6fcFG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Visuals of Rainfall on Kundali-Manesar Expressway

#DelhiRains | As @weatherindia had rightly forecasted, parts of #DelhiNCR witness widespread rains. Here's a visual from Kundali-Manesar Expressway. Share video/images from your areas if it's raining. Read: https://t.co/Mih9px0GSD pic.twitter.com/S2xN3YbuYu — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) November 15, 2020

Till early morning today, the air quality in Delhi was categorised as severe. Firecrackers were bursted on Saturday in some parts of the capital, reports claimed, despite a total ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The rains brought respite to the city residents, as poor air quality was expected to further worsen the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi.

