Churachandpur/Imphal, Jun 21 (PTI) A tribal organisation in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday called off its indefinite shutdown, which had been imposed to protest the death of an elderly Kuki woman after being caught in a crossfire between security forces and unidentified armed men.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) had called the shutdown after the Kuki woman, Hoikholhing Haokip, was fatally shot during an exchange of fire between security personnel and armed miscreants at Langchingmanbi and Heichanglok villages in the district on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the ITLF said, "An amicable solution has been reached between the forum and the district administration in accordance with the tribal customary laws in connection with the demise of Hoikholhing."

The organisation said mortal remains of Hoikholhing will be laid to rest at Martyr Cemetery at Sehken under the leadership of the Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO).

ITLF also extended "gratitude to the womenfolk and the general public for their relentless support in bringing justice to Hoikholhing."

