Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party has faith in the Supreme Court, which is hearing pleas challenging the disqualification notice issued to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs, and that it is not a question about the survival of the Shinde government, but about the survival of democracy.

It is also a test for the “free and fair” judiciary, he said.

Talking to reporters here, Raut alleged there was an attempt to foist and establish an “illegal” government in Maharashtra and the Raj Bhawan and state legislature were misused for it.

“We have faith in the Supreme Court,” the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of Shiv Sena faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The SC took note of the submissions of senior advocates led by Kapil Sibal that several pleas of the Uddahav faction were to be listed on Monday.

“The court had said that the petitions would be listed on July 11. I urge that there should be no disqualification till the matter is decided here,” Sibal said, adding that earlier the top court had protected the rebel MLAs when they had approached it.

The Thackeray-led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde-led coalition had proved its majority.

The top court had on June 27 kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

“The Shiv Sena has approached the court against this injustice on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. We believe there will be a judgement on whether democracy exists in the country or whether the government functions according to the Constitution,” he said.

“The question is not about the survival of Shinde govt... the larger question is about the survival of Democracy... It's also a big test for the 'free and fair' Judiciary….!” Raut tweeted.

Raut told reporters “some people” in the state have been claiming that the Supreme Court order will be in their favour.

“Is the Supreme Court in their pocket? No, the Supreme Court is independent and impartial and the apex court has to decide on this,” he said.

Thirty-nine MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against party leadership last month that resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The number rose to the 40 after another Sena MLA Sanjay Bangar voted in favour of the Shinde-led government's trust motion.

Besides Shinde, the other 15 MLAs who have approached the Supreme Court are Bharat Gogawale, Prakash R Surve, Tanhaji Jaywant Savant, Mahesh S Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeepan A Bhumre, Sanjay P Sirhsat, Yamini Y Jadhav, Anil K Babar, Latabai C Sonawane, Ramesh N Bornare, Sanjay B Raimulkar, Chimanrao R Patil, Balaji D Kalyankar and Balaji P Kinilkar.

Asserting that people will always back the Shiv Sena, Raut said it would be a great favour to people if the "rebel faction" of the party does not use (late Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's name to further their cause.

