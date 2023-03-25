Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is not appropriate to use words like Chor, Khoke and Gaddar for the Chief Minister and leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the Legislative Assembly that words like Chor, Khoke and Gaddar should not be used anywhere in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

One should remain dignified, said Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister.

Maintain dignity in the Vidhan Bhavan and both the Houses, he added.

Mentioning the incident of MLAs hitting Rahul Gandhi's poster with shoes he said, "Yesterday, some MLAs hit Rahul Gandhi's poster with shoes. We dissuade members from doing this. Likewise, the words used against Modi-ji or the Chief Minister. Speak after thinking".

I will tell my people not to use such words and you should also tell your people, he added further. (ANI)

