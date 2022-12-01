Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister-in-law of BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who campaigned for Congress, on Thursday said that it's not "Jadeja versus Jadeja" in Jamnagar because several families in Jamnagar have members working for different parties.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP candidate from Jamnagar North while Anirudhsinh and Naina campaigned for Congress candidate.

Also Read | Indian Healthcare Network Witnessed 1.9 Million Cyber Attacks From Pakistan, China and Vietnam This Year: Report.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja and Naina Jadeja, father and sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, cast their vote at a polling station in Jamnagar.

Urging people to vote for Congress to bring change in the State, Naina Jadeja said, "After five years people have got this opportunity to change the government. BJP has only made false promises. They had spoken many things but had not succeeded in them. The education system has suffered and inflation is at a record high. People should understand that there is a need for a change of government because if they come to power, again and again, they will feel proud that they are the only one, who can run this country. But in reality, they are not doing anything. They did not even fulfil their promises to the people."

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Casts Vote in Jamnagar (See Pics).

"No, it's not like this," said Naina when asked if it is Jadeja versus Jadeja in Jamnagar.

"This is not happening for the first time. Several families in Jamnagar have members working for different parties. Be satisfied with your ideology, give your 100 per cent and the better one will win," she added.

She further said that as a BJP candidate Rivaba is her rival but as a sister-in-law she is good.

"My love for my brother stays the same. My sister-in-law is a BJP candidate as of now. As a sister-in-law she is good," said Naina Jadeja when asked about family issues because of supporting different parties.

Naina Jadeja said that inflation is record high and people are facing many problems.

Talking about the difference in thoughts in the same family, Naina said, "In our family, we have freedom. Our family members can do whatever they want to do. They have the right to do that."

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's father and BJP's Rivaba Jadeja's father-in-law said that he is with Congress as party matters are different from family matters.

"I am with Congress. Party matters are different from family matters. We should stay with our party, been with them for years. He knows it is a party matter, no family problem," said Anirudhsinh Jadeja.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence that the BJP will win with a good margin, Rivaba Jadeja said that they would focus on the overall development of the State after forming the government.

"There is no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I have trust in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin," said BJP's Rivaba Jadeja.

Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election is underway amid tight security arrangements.

The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)