Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Siddaramothsava is not a Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar programme, but a grand celebration of the 75th birthday of the Congress leader, MLA KN Rajanna informed on Thursday.

The Congress is planning to organise a 'grand birthday bash' for one of the chief ministerial faces of the Congress party, on August 3 and has named it "Siddaramothsava" to portray project Siddaramaiah as the CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in 2023.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Visits the Exhibition in Kashi, #Varanasi. – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

As per the information, party leaders from all across the country will be joining the birthday event, including KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and many other senior party leaders.

Different community leaders in Karnataka are showing interest in the Kempegowda festival (convention) in the Old Mysore region to show the strength of the Vokkaliga community when Kuruba community leaders and Backward Classes leaders in Congress are planning to celebrate the 75th birthday of Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah Amrita Mahotsav Committee is yet to announce the celebration officially.

Also Read | British Education System Meant to Create ‘Servant Class’ in India, Changes Still Needed, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The committee headed by RV Deshpande, H. C. Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, KJ George, PGR Scindia, Jayamala, BL Shankar, VR Sudarshan, Zameer Ahmed and other dignitaries will participate in the birthday celebration on August 3.

The preparations for the grand birthday celebration of the Leader of Opposition in Davanagere will be started to take place from the last week of July.

Meanwhile, the president of the said committee formed for marking celebration preparations, KN Rajanna said that it is not Siddaramothsava, but the birthday celebration of Siddaramaiah.

"It is not Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar, it is just a party programme which will be attended by the Shivakumar as well. It is clearly a programme for the birthday celebration of Suddaramaiah, who completed 75 years. It is a huge achievement as he has served the people of Karnataka, and that is why we are celebrating the occasion. We are nowhere portraying it as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar."

"Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and all the senior leaders of the party are invited but BS Yediyurappa is not invited as he is the BJP leader," Rajanna added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)