Patna, June 15 (PTI) Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Thursday appeared to be in agreement with Nitish Kumar's speculation of early Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav, who is also the deputy chief minister, said programmes of BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar scheduled to be held soon after the June 23 opposition meet here betrayed the "fear" of the saffron party.

"You never know, it is possible..... Everything is in the hands of the ruling dispensation at the Centre," Yadav said when his reaction was sought on the issue.

Kumar had spoken of the possibility of early polls at a government function on Wednesday where Yadav was also present.

"The CM was stressing the need for early completion of projects since these get affected once elections are announced. It is the Centre which has a say in scheduling the polls," Yadav said.

Asked about rallies by Nadda and Shah, reportedly planned on June 24 and June 29 respectively, in different parts of Bihar, he replied "the BJP has been in a state of fear ever since Nitish ji dumped them and joined hands with us (RJD).

"It should not surprise anybody if the central investigating agencies conduct fresh searches against opposition leaders before the June 23 meet," he said.

The RJD leader claimed, "The BJP stands no chance in the elections if opposition parties put up a united fight. I have learnt from my sources in that party that its internal survey says the same".

Yadav was talking to reporters outside the Regional Passport Office here which he visited to get travel documents made for his three months old daughter. He reminded bystanders of his inimitable father Lalu Prasad when he walked towards a betel leaf shop nearby and treated himself to a special 'paan'.

"I enjoy having a paan here. My government is also committed to the welfare of the community involved in the business of paan", he said.

