Pune, November 20: The big pre-poll allegation dropped by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil that Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole had used Bitcoin scam tainted cash to fund polls has blown out into an all-out political war on polling day. Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted all allegation levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies". Supriya Sule Files Complaint With EC After Former IPS Officer Ravindranath Patil Accuses Her of Being Involved in Cryptocurrency Scam To Fund Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Supriya Sule Speaks on Bitcoin Scam

#WATCH | Baramati: On allegations against her and Nana Patole, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says "Yesterday, all these voice recordings were sent to me by the media. The first thing I did was to call the Commissioner of Pune and tell him that some fake videos were running and I wanted… pic.twitter.com/vhoNS3vxLr — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Earlier today, Pawar claimed that he could recognize the voice of his sister in the purported Audio clips that the former IPS officer Patil had alluded to as proof of Sule's involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also promised an investigation into the scandal.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear. An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people," Pawar said. Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

Replying to Ajit Pawar's assertion on the audio being hers Sule said, "He is Ajit Pawar, he can say anything. 'Ram Krishna Hari'. " Earlier today, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and her family cast their votes at a polling station in Baramati. One of the most anticipated battles in these elections is taking place in Baramati. Where Ajit Pawar is contesting against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. More than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

