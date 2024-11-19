Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MP Supriya Sule today, November 19, said that she had submitted a cybercrime complaint to the Election Commission after she was accused of using Bitcoin to fund the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The development comes after former IPS officer Ravindra Nath Patil alleged that Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole were involved in a cryptocurrency scam. Patil has accused the two leaders of using Bitcoin manipulation to fund election campaigns. He also alleged that the cash obtained from cryptocurrency dealings was being utilised in the current election campaign in Maharashtra. In her post, Sule said, "he intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India." Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

Intent and Mala Fide Actors Behind It Are Amply Evident, Says Supriya Sule

Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters are being resorted to, a night before the polling day. We have filed a criminal complaint to the Hon’ble ECI & the Cyber crime department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/g8Selv1DFk — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 19, 2024

