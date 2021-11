Raipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday congratulated farmers for "pressuring" the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, and described the government's announcement as a victory not only of farmers, but also of democracy over injustice.

Also Read | Farm Bills to be Withdrawn: What Were The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Farmers’ Protest Began? All You Need to Know.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Also Read | Farm Laws Withdrawn: Government Repealed Farm Laws in Fear of Loss in Polls, Says Congress.

"The Gandhian movement has once again shown its strength. Congratulations to the farmers of the country for pressuring the Central government to withdraw the three black laws. This is the victory of not only farmers, but also of democracy against injustice," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)