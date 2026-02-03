Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Principal Media Adviser to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, on Tuesday asked BJP MPs and leaders from Himachal Pradesh to clearly state whether they support or oppose the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant, saying its withdrawal would severely hamper the state's development.

Speaking to the media here, Chauhan described the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant as a "grave injustice" to hill states. He said that since Independence, successive Finance Commissions had recognised the difficult geographical conditions of hill states and introduced a system of revenue deficit grants to accelerate their development.

"This grant was periodically revised and increased, and the funds were used for the state's development," he said.

Chauhan warned that the closure of the revenue deficit grant would result in a loss of ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. He said the issue was not limited to the government alone and called upon all sections to unite to safeguard the state's interests. "This fight is not just of the government. Everyone must come forward to protect the rights of the state," he said.

He added that Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had strongly presented Himachal Pradesh's case before the 16th Finance Commission, and the state was hopeful of an increase in the grant. Chauhan also accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of misleading the public by presenting incorrect facts and figures about the state's finances.

"Every year, the central government collects taxes through GST and releases 40 per cent of that amount to the states. The statements being made are purely politically motivated," he said.

Holding the former BJP government responsible for the current financial crisis, Chauhan said the Congress government had inherited liabilities of over ₹12,000 crore and a debt burden exceeding ₹75,000 crore. He stressed that this was not the time for political blame games. "This is the time to protect the state's rights," he said.

Chauhan appealed to the BJP leadership to rise above politics and jointly take up the matter with the central government. He urged BJP leaders to support the state government in restoring the revenue deficit grant and help Himachal Pradesh overcome its financial crisis. (ANI)

