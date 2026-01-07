Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's son, Farman Raza, got injured after his car collided with a bus on the Tilhar-Bareilly highway on Tuesday morning.

Shivendra Pandey, the bus driver, said the car struck the bus's rear bumper while travelling at high speed. Later, the bus driver called the police to report the accident.

"My bus runs from Sitapur to Haridwar. That bus, before Tilahar, goes to Balaji Maharaj's temple. Today was Tuesday, so it was crowded. My bus was moving slowly. In the meantime, these car drivers were coming very fast. They hit my bumper from behind. After that, I stopped the bus and went back to get the driver out. At that time, the driver was safe. Everything was fine, sir. With the help of people, I made him sit outside. Then I dialed 100 and called the police," Pandey told ANI.

Following the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhawre Diksha Arun stated that after receiving information about the accident, the police searched Farman Raza's car.

During the search, they discovered a white packet in his bag. When questioned, Farman admitted that it contained a substance known as crystal, and he also had a syringe, which he claimed was for personal use. Farman has now been sent for a medical examination.

"Today at 7.30 am, information was received about an accident on the Tilhar-Bareilly highway. When the police arrived at the scene, they questioned a young man named Farman (son of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan). A search of the car was conducted, in which we found a bag, and inside that bag was a white-coloured packet. It contained a suspicious substance. When Farman was asked about the substance, he said it was a substance called crystal, and there was also a syringe with it, which he had kept for his personal use. He has been sent for a medical examination..." ASP Arun told ANI.

Further Details are awaited. (ANI)

