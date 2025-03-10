New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A four-km stretch of the Yamuna river between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur is set to be developed for cruise tourism, with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) signing an MoU with the Delhi government on Tuesday to introduce eco-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats, according to an official.

In a bid to boost tourism, an agreement set to be signed on Tuesday, March 11, will involve the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Jal Board, and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to develop the four-km stretch of the Yamuna between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, the official said.

The project aims to create a new river cruise experience using electric-solar hybrid boats, each capable of carrying 20-30 passengers.

These boats will be equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets, ensuring safety and sustainability. IWAI will also install two high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jetties to facilitate smooth ferry operations, the official said.

Focusing on green, non-polluting, and sustainable tourism, the initiative will encourage inland waterway navigation and recreational activities along the designated stretch of National Waterway (NW) 110, upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, he said.

